Pak juniors set to break 36-year jinx at World Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s fresh crop of talented junior players will get a golden opportunity to break the 36-year long jinx as the World Squash Federation (WSF) has finally decided to shift the World Championship from Russia to France.

The highly-overdue World Juniors, which was postponed twice previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be held in France from August 10-21, 2022. The championship will start with the individual title’s quest followed by the team event. With Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan likely to represent Pakistan in the individual as well as in the men’s team event, Pakistan have a strong chance of making the championship a memorable one both in the individual as well as in the Team Championship.

It was way back in 1986 when Pakistan last won the world junior individual title when Jansher Khan had clinched the crown. Since then so many juniors including Amjad Khan, Yasir Butt, Aamir Atlas came close but the title eluded them altogether. With both Hamza Khan and Noor making strides even at the senior circuit, chances of their threatening Egyptian stranglehold on the men’s world junior circuit cannot be ruled out.

“Yes, now when the WSF has shifted the August World Juniors from Russia to France, Pakistan have got good chances of making an impression, especially with the likes of Hamza and Noor there. Ashab also looks in good touch. Hopefully, Pakistan players would seize the opportunity by working hard on their fitness and technique during the rest of three and half months run-up to the event,” one of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) officials when contacted said.

The training camp for men and women players is in full swing these days at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad where juniors, as well as seniors, are going through training sessions before and after Iftar.

“Special arrangements have been made for the players’ training in the month of Ramzan where coaches are making efforts to keep these players fit and ready for the forthcoming international season,” the official said.

Top junior Hamza who upset seeded in the first round for $10,000 in Atlanta (USA) and lost a close second-round match will be heading back home by Eid.

“We have chalked out a special training programme for the juniors after Eid as before competing in the World event they are also scheduled to play the Asian Junior.”

The Asian Juniors will be the first target for Pakistan players as Thailand has been allotted the hosting rights from June 15-19.

“I think Pakistan will start as favourites for the event at the Asian Championship which surely is their first test in a quest to win the world event later in August,” the official added.