All eyes on Inam as Bilal, Inayat fail to impress

KARACHI: After a dismal performance from Mohammad Bilal and Inayatullah on Saturday, all eyes are now set on the country’s seasoned wrestler Mohammad Inam who will face Saiakbai Usupov of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday (today) in the 86 kilogramme quarter-finals of the Asian Wrestling Championship in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
On Saturday, Bilal faced a first round exit when he was undone by Sunggwon Kim of Korea in the 57 kilogramme qualification round.
Inayatullah, the bronze medallist of Youth Olympics, also failed to impress in the 65 kilogramme event.
Inayat, who belongs to Peshawar, went down to Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili of Iran in the first round. As the 2021 junior world champion Rahman reached the final, Inayat was given repechage and there he was beaten by Japan’s Yamaguchi.
Pakistan last won a medal in the 1991 Asian Championship.
