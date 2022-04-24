Delimitation of constituencies: Initial list to be released by May 24, says ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday started preparations for the next general elections and, in this regard, an initial list of delimitation of constituencies would be released by May 24.

The ECP, in its statement, said that the constituencies’ delimitation process for national and provincial assemblies would continue till August 3. “The training process for the committees involved in the delimitation process is going on and data has been obtained from institutions concerned,” the ECP said.

The initial delimitation will be completed by May 24 and will be published by May 28, the statement said and added that appeals on it could be filed between May 29 and June 28.

The ECP said that the appeals would be heard between July 1 and July 30 and a final list of the delimitations will be published on August 3. It is pertinent to mention here that recently the Supreme Court of Pakistan returned a plea from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against delimitations. The registrar of the apex court returned the PTI’s plea after raising objections that the petitioner has not approached the forum concerned to settle the issue.