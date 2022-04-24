Drug peddler killed in police encounter

Islamabad: Another policeman embraced martyrdom in the line of duty within 48 hours, during the fight against drug barons active in the federal capital city in the wee hours of Saturday.

The first episode ensued in the early hours (Sehri time) of Thursday when a young police constable – Mohammad Aqib Shahzad – attached with Eagle Squad Tarlai, was gunned down by drug tycoons during a police raid at their warren at Tarlai.

In Saturday’s incident, the continuity of the first occurrence, was during a search operation when a police party conducted a raid at a hideout located at Pir Sahaba Chowk, Jagiot Road.

During the operation, the police intercepted two suspicious bike riders but they opened firing, police said and added that the police retaliated resulting in an encounter with the gangsters.

During the crossfire, a drug peddler, identified as Adnan Khan, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), sustained multiple bullets and was killed on the spot while his aide managed to escape from the scene.

The police said that the targeted suspect was wanted to police who was involved in the killing of martyred policeman Mohammad Aqib Shahzad.

The police conducted a search operation after spotting the suspected killer of the martyred policeman through Human & Digital Intelligence and got them.

Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement agencies reached the scene and cordoned off the area to hunt down the suspect at large. The police claimed that the combing operation would be conducted in the entire area to clear the dens of the drug barons before Eid.

The police authorities have constituted different teams comprising police commandos, Rangers, and experts from the intelligence agencies to seize the people involved in the drug trade in the federal capital.