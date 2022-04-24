Ex-bar president, driver shot dead

MALAKWAL: Former Mandi Bahauddin district bar president and his driver died when their car was ambushed by gunmen near Humbarr in the jurisdiction of Qaderabad police on Saturday.
According to police sources, Mahmood Pervez Ranjha advocate and his son Danyal Pervez Ranjha advocate and their driver were heading towards their village Lakha Kadhar from district courts in a car. When they reached near Hambarr unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the car.
As a result, Mahmood Pervez Ranjha and his driver died obn the spot while Danyal and a woman and her one-year-old son, who were standing alongside the road, suffered wounds.
Danyal was referred to Lahore in a critical condition and the woman and her son were shifted to THQ hospital Phalia. District Police Officer (DPO) Anwar Saeed Kingra reached the spot and told reporters the killers would be arrested soon.
