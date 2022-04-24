Bid to smuggle arms at Torkham border foiled

LANDIKOTAL: The Pakistan Customs authorities at Torkham border crossing foiled a bid to smuggle weapons into the country from Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Customs Collector Torkham Muhammad Tayyab told media that acting on a tip-off they stopped an empty truck (KBL-3257) as it crossed the Torkham border and entered the country.

He said the truck was returning from Afghanistan unloading export goods in Kabul.

He said they recovered four Russian-made AK-47, two US-made M4 guns, one binocular and thousands of bullets of different guns from the hidden cavities of the truck.

The customs official said taking advantage of the rush of people, the truck driver fled from the scene.

However, he said the truck was taken into custody.

He said they had issued directives for the arrest of the driver to customs and police personnel deployed at checkpoints.