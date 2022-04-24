ANP to hold meeting of its organisational bodies

PESHAWAR: Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak has summoned meetings of the Party’s provincial cabinet, executive committee and provincial council on May 26, 27 and 28 respectively.
The meetings would be held in Bacha Khan Markaz wherein matters relating to existing political scenario would be discussed, said a release issued here Saturday. The meetings would also deliberate over organizational matters of the Party, last local government elections and the strategy for next general elections.
