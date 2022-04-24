Attack on house of lawyer slammed

PESHAWAR: The lawyer community has protested the attack on the house of an advocate in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station and demanded action against the culprits.

The Peshawar High Court Bar association demanded the arrest of the culprits who opened fire on the house of Gulab Shah advocate and demanded ransom.

The bar asked the police chief to take notice as to why the police did not register a case when they were approached a couple of months back. The bar announced the matter would be taken up at a meeting on Monday.