Attack on house of lawyer slammed

PESHAWAR: The lawyer community has protested the attack on the house of an advocate in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station and demanded action against the culprits.
The Peshawar High Court Bar association demanded the arrest of the culprits who opened fire on the house of Gulab Shah advocate and demanded ransom.
The bar asked the police chief to take notice as to why the police did not register a case when they were approached a couple of months back. The bar announced the matter would be taken up at a meeting on Monday.
HARIPUR: The residents of different localities of Khalabat Township on Saturday staged protest against the prolonged...
PESHAWAR: As nearly eight days left in Eidul Fitr celebrations, the male and female tailors have started overcharging...
PESHAWAR: The police in Gulbarg arrested three alleged drug dealers and recovered 820 grams of ice on Saturday.Gulbarg...
PESHAWAR: Number of total active Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dropped below 400 as only 11 new cases...
PESHAWAR: A man killed his wife and father-in-law over a family dispute in Daudzai area on Saturday.Police said one...
LANDIKOTAL: The Pakistan Customs authorities at Torkham border crossing foiled a bid to smuggle weapons into the...
Comments