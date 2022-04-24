Youth shot dead in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: A youth was shot dead over a petty issue in Fazalabad Bazaar in Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday.
Ismail and Irshad, who were stated to be cousins, exchanged harsh words with one Yaseen, 22, over some issue. The arguments took an ugly turn when the former opened fire on the latter, killing him on the spot. The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai.
Takhtbhai police have registered a case on the report of Muhammad Said, father of slain Yaseen, and started investigation.
