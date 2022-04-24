Ringleader of notorious gang held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a gang of criminals along with his brothers, who was wanted by police in crimes of heinous nature 8in Akbarpura area of Pabbi tehsil in the district.

District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan said that the police had launched a crackdown on the criminals, including anti-social elements, extortionists, robbers, proclaimed offenders, accused involved in murder and attempted murder cases to establish writ of the government and maintain law and order in the district.

He said that police conducted raids and arrested Fayyaz, the ringleader of a notorious Fayyazay Group, along with his brother Zar Wali in Banda Sheikh Ismail in Akbarpura area.

He said that the accused were wanted to police in various criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and other crimes.

The official added that the accused had spread a scare among the people due to their criminal activities in the area. He said that the police had also recovered two Kalashnikovs, and hundreds of cartridges from their possession.