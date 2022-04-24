All set for immunisation week in Khyber

JAMRUD: World Immunisation Week will be observed in Khyber tribal district from April 24 to 30.

A notification has been issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad Khan in this regard.

Children below two years of age will be vaccinated by health workers during the campaign. The health department has also set up vaccination centers in different areas. The district administration has appealed to the people to vaccinate their children to protect them from various diseases.