Sunday April 24, 2022
Peshawar

25 held, contrabands recovered

By Our Correspondent
April 24, 2022

MARDAN: District police arrested 25 persons including a wanted criminal and four accomplices during a raid here on Saturday.

Following a tip-off, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah formed a team comprising personnel Gharikapura and Sheikh Maltoon police stations for the arrest of anti-social elements.An official said that cops reached the area and besieged the alleged criminals.

