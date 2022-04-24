‘Projects worth Rs300m being launched in Oghi’

MANSEHRA: The district development advisory committee chairman MPA Nawabzada Fareed on Saturday said that tendering process of Rs300 million development schemes for his constituency PK-33 was completed and execution would shortly be started.

“The execution of development schemes at Agror and Tanawal areas of my constituency is going to begin with an initial amount of Rs300 million,” he told reporters in Oghi.

The MPA said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government wanted to build playgrounds for the youngsters and funds were also being allocated for such facilities in each union council of PK-33.

“We have earmarked Rs15 million each for the playground in every union council of my constituency and this money would also be spent on the land acquisition for the purpose,” he added.

The chairman DDAC said that he had also submitted details of various development schemes with the provincial government and was optimistic that they would be approved and work on them would also start soon.

“The PTI government wants to bring the backward and neglected parts of the province on a par with the developed ones and this is why more and more funds are being earmarked for the schemes,” Fareed said.