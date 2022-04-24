Amir Muqam says Imran had no respect for law

MINGORA: Adviser to Prime Minister and provincial head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Amir Maqam on Saturday criticised ousted prime minister Imran Khan for undermining the country’s economy.

Talking to reporters at Sangota area here, he said Imran Khan did not obey the constitution and had no respect for the rule of law.

He maintained that Imran Khan and his cronies destroyed the economy.

“During his tenure, Imran Khan’s performance was the worst. He used his energies to destroy each institution of the state. The selected ruler added to the miseries of the people,” Amir Maqam said.

He added that Imran Khan and his associates had started a smear campaign under a well-thought-out conspiracy to malign state institutions and the judiciary.

Responding to a question, he said the new government would not take any action to seek revenge. However, he said that law would take its due course.

“The Imran government registered 37 fake cases against me in National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency, however they failed to prove any corruption against me and my fellows.”

He said the PMLN didn’t believe in the policy of political victimization of opponents. “Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif has been trying hard to put

things back on the right track. The PTI leaders have destroyed all the institutions,” he said.

However, he said those who looted the national wealth would be brought to justice.

He added the general election would be held once electoral reforms were made and the country put on the track to economic development.

Amir Muqam said Shehbaz Sharif would visit the area soon to launch mega development projects.

Earlier, a large number of PML-N workers reached his residence at Sangota and congratulated him on being notified as adviser to the prime minister.