Tour boat with 26 people onboard missing in Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s coastguard has dispatched patrol ships and aircraft to search for a sightseeing boat that went missing with 26 people onboard after reporting it was sinking off the northern island of Hokkaid .
No survivors have yet been found, after a 10-hour search involving six patrol boats, five aircraft and divers.
Authorities lost contact with the Kazu 1 on Saturday after the crew reported that water was flooding into the stern of the vessel and it had started to sink, the public broadcaster NHK said.
