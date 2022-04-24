Turkey closes airspace to Russian planes flying to Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian civilian and military planes flying to Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying Saturday by local media.
The announcement marks one of the strongest responses to date by Turkey, which has cultivated close ties with Moscow despite being a member of the Nato defence alliance, to Russia’s two-month military assault on Ukraine.
"We closed the airspace to Russia’s military planes -- and even civilian ones -- flying to Syria. They had until April, and we asked in March," Turkish media quoted Cavusoglu as saying.
Cavusoglu said he conveyed the decision to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who then relayed it to President Vladimir Putin.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Ukrainian officials on Saturday accused Russia of thwarting a fresh attempt to evacuate...
In the summer of 2020, Ruth Ben-Ghiat was putting the final touches on her history of modern autocracy. She had to do...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s beleaguered prime minister came under increased pressure to step down on Saturday, as staunch...
ABOARD USS LINCOLN: Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States...
SHANGHAI: China’s main financial hub in Shanghai reported more new deaths linked to Covid-19 on April 22, as...
PARIS: France on Saturday prepared to choose between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger...
Comments