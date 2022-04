CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until today. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

My Karachi Exhibition

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.

Reflections of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Risky Imaginings

A panel discussion to launch ‘Risky Imaginings’, the fourth volume of the Indus Valley School’s journal, Hybrid, will be held at 3pm on April 28 in the Lecture Hall 4 of the IVS Campus. Contributors to the journal — Nudrat Kamal, Gulraiz Khan and Palvashay Sethi — will be joined in conversation by Shahana Rajani and Hasan Zaidi. Email communications@ivs.edu.pk to register.

Book Bazaar

Goethe-Institut’s library is home to a wide selection of media in the German language and in translation. However, some of their books need new homes, so they are opening the doors of their library and holding a book bazaar from May 18 to May 20. Call 0300-8250799 for more information.