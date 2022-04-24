Three robbers arrested

Sohrab Goth police claimed arresting three robbers in an injured condition in a pre-dawn encounter on Saturday.
Officials said a police mobile was on a patrol on Quetta Town Road in the wee hours of Saturday when the robbers saw the cops and opened fire on them. The police returned fire and arrested the outlaws with injuries. The police also seized a 30-bore pistol, three mobile phones, cash and a wallet from the possession of the suspects, who were identified as Raziullah, Salahuddin and Sultan Haider.
The three were said to have been involved in more than two dozen street crime incidents, including attempts to snatch mobile phones, cash and other valuables in Site Super Highway, Sachal and Sohrab Goth areas.
The robbers also allegedly opened fire on citizens during at Chakar Hotel and on Jamali Bridge Road in Bhattaiabad. A motorcycle, used by the robbers, had been snatched from a citizen.
