Citizen crushes two fleeing robbers to death

A citizen crushed two fleeing robbers to death on the Super Highway near Jamali Flyover on Saturday.

According to Sachal police, three armed men riding a motorcycle were trying to flee after snatching Rs163,000 and other valuables from a citizen, namely Raheem Soomro, when he rammed his car into the alleged robbers’ vehicle, killing two of them on the spot. However, the third one managed to escape in an injured condition.

Rescuers transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as 19-year-old Ayub, son of Adam, and Zahid, 20, son of Jannat Gul.

The police claimed to have recovered the looted valuables and cash from the possession of the robbers. Later, Soomro issued a video statement and explained the incident.

In February, a suspected robber had been gunned down by a citizen, and another robber had been arrested in Buffer Zone.

Taimuria police officials had said that two armed robbers snatched cash and other valuables from a citizen, identified as Rahat Mehmood, in Sector-15 A/1 of Buffer Zone near Chaman Hotel. As the suspects were trying to escape from the scene, the mugging victim pulled out a pistol and fired gunshots at them.

The police said that as a result, one suspected robber, identified as Raju, 30, was shot and killed.

Residents of the area got hold on another suspect, Noman Yaseen, and handed him over to police.

The body of the dead robber was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for completing medico-legal formalities.

Woman beats mother-in-law to death

A woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law in Sohrab Goth’s Jannat Gul Town on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as 60-year-old Gul Jamala, wife of Lal Khan.

Sohrab Goth police said the suspect had a feud with her mother-in-law. Along with some unidentified people, she beat Jamala to death.

The suspects later managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.