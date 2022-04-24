251 accidents in City

LAHORE: At least eleven people were killed while 951 injured in 919 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Of whom, 571 people sustained serious injuries who were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 380 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.
Analysis showed that 464 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 91 pedestrians, and 407 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
Statistics show that 251 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 262 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 65 road accidents and 65 victims.
According to the data, 817 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 18 vans, 3 buses, 37 trucks and 71 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.
