IG lauds police force

LAHORE : IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan applauded police force for making foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) across the province on Saturday.

More than 33000 officers and personnel performed security duties of 868 Majalis and 234 processions across the province.

All RPOs, DPOs, CCPO Lahore, Traffic Police Punjab, Safe City Authority, Special Branch and other field formations including CTD were commended.

IG said that officers and personnel should perform their duties of service and protection of the people in the future with the same spirit and sense of duty.

Woman killed by speeding bus: A 50-year-old woman was killed by a speeding bus in the limits of Nawankot police on Saturday.

The victim, who was later identified as Rafqat Bibi, was crossing the road when a rashly driven bus hit her near Shezan Factory Nawankot, resulting into her instant death. The victim was a resident of 80 feet Road Shera Kot. Body was shifted to the morgue.