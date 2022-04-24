1,470 complaints of expats addressed

LAHORE : Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has said that 1470 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis have been resolved during the last ten weeks. He further said that Overseas Pakistanis are the national asset of our country and solution of their problems is our top priority.

He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly performance meeting held here at OPC Punjab. Earlier, all the dealing officers presented their weekly performance report in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that a total of 1470 complaints of overseas Pakistanis have been resolved during the last ten weeks while the target of 2000 resolved complaints was set by for the three months till May 1. Most of complaints were related to the Revenue, Police, Prosecution departments and Qabza Mafia. The Commissioner also reviewed the resolved complaints with their ID numbers and appreciated the performance of the dealing officers.

He said that OPC Punjab is known all over the world for providing services to overseas Pakistanis under one roof. He clarified that Overseas Pakistanis are undoubtedly the best ambassadors of the country and OPC Punjab is their own state institution, which is rendering services day and night for the expats. He said that any Overseas Pakistani could easily avail the services of OPC Punjab without any discrimination.

The meeting was attended by Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Admin OPC Tanveer Majid, Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair, Director Police Matters OPC Imtiaz Ahmed, Director Revenue and PC Aslam Ramey, Deputy Director Zawar and other dealing officers.