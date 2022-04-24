Nurses urged to serve suffering humanity in a better way

LAHORE : Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Tasneem has urged upon the nurses to set the goal of “specialisation” in life for the continuous enhancement of their professional skills and keep themselves abreast of the changes taking place in the medical field so that they can help the suffering humanity in a better way and get their prayers.

She expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by President Young Nurses Association (YNA) of Services Hospital Ms Shamshad Niazi. Chairperson Lubna Yasmeen, Kishwar Shafi, Fehmida Haider, Fauzia Tasawwar, Aaster Tasneem, Ruqayya Bano, Zahra Akhtar and Fauzia Tabassum were also present.

DG Nursing Kausar Tasneem assured the delegation that she also basically considers herself a nurse as this relation is of utmost importance to her.

Therefore, she is well aware of the problems of women in this field and will try to resolve their issues as soon as possible under the government policy.

DG Nursing Kausar Tasneem told the officials of YNA that from this platform they should send a message to the nurses across the province that my doors are always open for them and every nurse will be honored during my appointment.

She asked them to identify their problems in writing instead of coming herself and in return they will be informed by timely solution of their grievances and this step will also save nurses from severe weather and travel expenses.

The delegation of nurses congratulated DG Nursing Ms Kausar Tasneem on assuming her office and said that a head like you is a role model for new nurses as you have always adhered to discipline and merit since your student days.

They added that in this Holy month of Ramazan, it is no less than an honor to take charge as the head of the nursing department.

They said that such a responsibility falls on the fortunate people and she will be able to fulfill these requirements in an efficient manner. Delegation also assured the Director General of Nursing Punjab Kausar Tasneem of their full support from the nursing community and expressed best wishes for her success.