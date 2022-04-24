Arrest warrants for witness to murder

LAHORE : An additional district and session’s court on Saturday issued arrest warrants to a witness in murder case of British-Pakistani woman Mahira Zulfiqar.

The court issued arrest warrants of witness Iqra Hamdani.

As per the case details, a 25-year-old British-Pakistani woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her friend’s house in Lahore’s DHA Phase 5.

Mahira Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan from the UK and was staying at the upper portion of a bungalow in Lahore DHA with her friend.

The police said a domestic worker found Mahira’s body around 12 in the afternoon when she went to clean Mahira’s room. According to the police, the victim was strangled and shot.