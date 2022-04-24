New ETPB chief assumes charge

LAHORE : Newly appointed Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has taken charge of his office on Saturday. Secretary Board Hamid Masood Gondal, Additional Secretary Shrines, Rana Shahid, Yasir Asghar Monga, Adeel Ahmed, Safeer Shah, Amir Hussain Hashmi and others attended the introductory meeting.

Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani was welcomed by the officers and employees on his arrival at the Board’s office. Secretary Board Hamid Masood Gondal, Additional Secretary Sanaullah Khan, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Land Nadeem Dharijo, Deputy Secretary Property Yasir Asghar Monga, Controller of Accounts Adeel Ahmed, Secretary Education Safeer Shah, Board Spokesperson Amir Hussain Hashmi attending the introductory meeting. Gilani appreciated the significant increase in the revenue of the former Chairman of the Board and other developmental measures and vowed to continue it.