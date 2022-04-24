Youm-i-Ali (RA) observed peacefully

LAHORE : The Martyrdom Day of fourth Khalifah Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed with traditional religious spirit and zeal on Saturday with believers taking out mourning processions and holding mourning meetings to commemorate his achievements and personality.

The central procession taken out from Mubarak Haveli inside Mochi gate early Saturday morning from Mubarak Haveli culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional route.

The route of the procession included Imambargah Ghulam Ali Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Mochi Gate, Lal Khoo, Fazal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Koocha Shian, Chuhatta Mufti Baqar, Old Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Dabbi Bazaar, Sunehri masjid, Paniwala Talab, Chowk Nogaza, Chawk Tarannum cinema, Chowk Tibbi, Bazaar Hakeeman, Chowk Novelty, Mohalla Jogian, Oonchi masjid and Bhatti Gate. The participants of the procession recited Nohas and different groups conducted flagellation (Matam) with chained knives. Other processions were taken out in Iqbal Town, Shahdara, Imamia Colony, Islampura, etc. Besides the processions, the Shia devotees held Majalis at various places to highlight his personality and achievements. The central procession was led by leading Zakerin while different groups of flagellants and Noha Khwans paid tributes to the Khalifah (RA) during the procession by conducting flagellation. Volunteers and doctors with ambulances were accompanying the procession. The participants had Iftar at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession. Meanwhile, conferences were held in various Imambargahs, including Jamia Al-Muntazir Model Town, Imambargah Mubarak Begum at Bhatti Gate, Kirshan Nagar and Lytton Road where Zakerin paid tributes to Hazrat Ali (RA) for his qualities and achievements. Various religious organisations held meetings to commemorate the achievements of the fourth Khalifah (RA) and urged the Muslims to follow in his footsteps to regain the lost grandeur of the Ummah. In view of the prevailing security situation, the district government had taken strict security measures for the procession as a large number of police and reserved police personnel were deployed on routes and other sensitive places. Besides, the policemen took positions on rooftops of the buildings along the route and nobody was allowed to stand on the rooftops and balconies. Special control rooms were established at different points to monitor the situation, both manually and through close circuit cameras installed at sensitive points for the purpose.