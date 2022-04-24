Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.
They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Balakot, Kakul, Malamjabba, Dir, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani, Chitral, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Bagrote, Gilgit and Gupis.
Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.3°C and minimum was 23.7°C.
LAHORE: At least eleven people were killed while 951 injured in 919 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
LAHORE : IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan applauded police force for making foolproof security arrangements on...
LAHORE : Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has said that 1470 complaints of...
LAHORE : Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Tasneem has urged upon the nurses to set the goal of...
Islamabad : The collapse of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Iran-Saudi dialogue could forge a renewed set of...
LAHORE : Dr Abeer Saadi, a world-renowned Egyptian journalist and media trainer based in Germany, visited Lahore Press...
Comments