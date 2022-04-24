Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Balakot, Kakul, Malamjabba, Dir, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani, Chitral, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Bagrote, Gilgit and Gupis.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.3°C and minimum was 23.7°C.