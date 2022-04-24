Islamic Centre to be built on GCU main campus

LAHORE : The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has so far received donations of about Rs20 million from its alumni, staff, philanthropists and students for the establishment of Islamic Centre and new mosque at its main campus.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi hosted an iftar-dinner the other day where philanthropists pledged around Rs5 million more for the mosque, while donations of almost Rs15 million had already been received by the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said that the construction of this grand Islamic Center and Mosque would cost a total of Rs100 million.

He said the Mosque and Islamic Centre would have three floors where a library, conference room and auditorium would also be built besides a large prayer room.

On this occasion, Naat and Qirat competitions were also organised by the GCU Debating Society. About 40 teams from different educational institutions participated in the competitions.

Hafiz Faisal Amjad won the first position in the Qirat competition, while Hanzala Siddique and Hafiz Ehtesham won the second and third positions respectively.

In Naat competitions, Ali Hasnain won the first position while Kazim Raza and Hafiz Anis-ur-Rehman secured the second and third positions respectively.