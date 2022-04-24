Seven militants arrested in CTD raids

LAHORE : Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) has arrested at least seven suspected militants of different banned militant organisations after interrogation of 18 suspects in 16 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs).

The suspects have been identified as Abdul Aziz, son of Abdul Hameed, belonging to defunct organisation HuT, Rasheed Ahmed, son of Muhib Ahmed from AQIS, Abdul Aziz, son of M Akhtar, from ISIS, M Arshad Jamal, son of Noor Jamal, from HuT, Ghulam Hussain, son of Jalal-ud-Din, from TTP, Atiq-ur-Rahman, son of M Ramzan, from TTP and M Awais Khan, son of Qayyum Khan, from TTP Ghazi Force. Six FIRs have been registered against them. The recoveries from the suspects included explosives 885gm, six detonators, safety fuse 9 ft, cash Rs41,210, 66 banned/hate material and 3x mobile phones. Furthermore, 522 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police. During these combing operations, 18,809 people were checked, 91 suspects were arrested and 82 FIRs were registered with 34 recoveries, said a spokesperson for CTD Punjab.

He said in case of any information regarding terrorism, please call on Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab helpline 0800-11111.

Man dies in transformer fire: A 60-year-old man died and another 45-year-old was injured in a fire incident in Kahna Nau here on Saturday. A fire broke out in shops after an explosion in a transformer. As a result, two people identified as Aslam Saedi, 60, and M Siddique received injuries. They were shifted to hospital where Aslam succumbed to his burns. The body of Aslam was shifted to his village.

TWO INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE: At least two people were injured in a roof collapse in Singhpura. The victims were inside in the house when roof of the house caved in near Haji Pura. As a result, Azeem Javed and Nabeela Azeem, wife of Azeem, received injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot, removed debris and administered first aid to the victims.

Kite string injures biker: A motorcyclist was injured due to kite string in Nishter Colony here on Saturday.

The victim identified as Raza was going on his bike when a kite string fell on his neck and injured him near Youhanaabad stop. He was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Acting CCPO Shahzada Sultan took notice of the incident and summoned report from SP Model Town. He said Lahore police observed zero tolerance policy against injuries due to kite string.

He added that police have registered at least 2,000 cases against kite flying during the year.