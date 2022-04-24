Low-paid workers unable to do Eid shopping

LAHORE : Poor families manage to pacify their children round the year about their inability to provide them even the necessities of life but on festivities like Eid they cannot face their children who desire new dresses and shoes.

While quantitative measures provide important aggregate-level information, these data can tell only a partial story. Poverty varies across and within countries; its precise contours and dimensions are always contingent on time, place, and social groups involved. Aggregate data do not reveal location specific variations. Neither do these data reveal the more subjective elements of poor people’s experience of poverty or the ways in which individuals cope. Sen has frequently argued that absolute poverty includes what Adam Smith called "the ability to go about without shame.”

I draw Rs25,000 per month from a Lahore-based knitwear factory, said Usman with which he manages a family of seven. Besides parents and an unmarried sister, he lives with his wife and two children in a rented house. “I barely manage my budget with this salary”. He said his family suffers physical pain that comes with too little food and long hours of work; emotional pain stemming from the daily humiliations of dependency and lack of power; and the moral pain from being forced to make choices such as whether to pay to save the life of an ill family member or to use the money to feed the children.

He said Eid is a festive occasion, but it is a nightmare for the poor who cannot provide their children with new clothes and other items. Each of the last 10 days of fasting month is a torture for him as he is unable to fulfill their desires.

Usman is relatively lucky among the poor as he draws much higher than the majority of poor. The workers that work as salesmen draw between Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 per month. Then there are maids and home servants earn even less.

Hamid Ali, another worker, earns Rs12000 per month. He said to support a wife, three children and ailing parents is a nightmare. “We poor people are invisible to others - just as blind people cannot see, they cannot see us,” he said. He said affluent Muslims fast during holy month only, but poor starve round the year. There is nothing for us to celebrate, he said, adding that Eid is not for having nots.

“Poverty is humiliation, the sense of being dependent on them, and of being forced to accept rudeness, insults, and indifference when we seek help” he added.

An office boy in a local concern, Abdul Wadood, said poverty is lack of freedom, enslaved by crushing daily burden, by depression and fear of what the future will bring.

“Your hunger is never satiated; your thirst is never quenched; you can never sleep until you are no longer tired”, he said, adding that poor are forced to crush the hopes and aspirations of their children on festive occasions like Eid.

“When I leave for school in the mornings, I don’t have any breakfast. At noon there is no lunch, in the evening I get a little supper, and that is not enough”, said 12-year old Kashif, a student of class seven belonging to a poor family.

I want to complete my education so that I can pull my parents out of poverty, he said.

Speaking like a mature person, he said he has made no demands for new clothes or shoes as his parents cannot buy him these things.