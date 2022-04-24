DS Railways takes charge

LAHORE : M Hanif Gul took charge of DS Railway Lahore on Saturday. On his arrival, the divisional officers and staff gave him a warm welcome.
Gul has also served as DS Railway Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Gwadar. He had also been a Divisional Personnel Officer in DS Railway Lahore Division. The officers and staff congratulated him on taking charge of DS Railway Lahore.
