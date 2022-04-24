30 COVID-19 cases from twin cities in a week

Islamabad : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last three-and-a-half weeks however another 30 individuals were tested positive for the illness from the region in the last one week taking tally to 178,204 of which 2,356 patients had already died of COVID-19.

In the beginning of April, it was being expected that the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak would be faded away in the next few days, however COVID-19 patients are still being reported from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that as many as 20 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last seven days taking the total number of COVID-19 patients so far registered from ICT to 135,168 of which 134,077 patients have achieved cure from the illness. The virus has so far claimed a total of 1023 lives from ICT while the number of active cases of the illness from the federal capital has been recorded as 68 on Saturday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 10 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week taking tally to 43,036 of which 1,333 had already died of the disease. As many as 41687 patients belonging to the district have so far recovered from COVID-19.

On Saturday, there were 16 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which five were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 11 were in home isolation. According to the health department, one of the five admitted patients was in critical condition on ventilator on Saturday.