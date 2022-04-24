Calligraphy exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) opened a 10-day exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to the people at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum in Shakarparian area here.
On display were the masterpieces of noted calligraphists late Aftab Ahmad Khan, Nawaz Ahmad, Ahsan Khan and Samiullah Khan.
The organisers said the event was held to promote Islamic calligraphy and provide a platform to those associated with this centuries old art to exhibit their works at the national level.
Director General of the National Rehmatul Aalameen Authority Syed Abu Ahmad Akif was the chief guest on the occasion.
He appreciated the efforts of the Lok Virsa to protect and promote the country’s cultural
heritage.
Earlier, Lok Virsa Executive Director Syed Junaid Akhlaq highlighted the functioning of Lok Virsa as a specialised institution for research, collection, documentation and preservation of Pakistan’s folk and traditional heritage.
On the occasion, young calligraphers and naatkhwans displayed their talents live and received applause from the visitors, mostly youth, who showed up in large numbers.
The exhibition will continue until the end of Ramazan.
