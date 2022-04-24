‘Black Day’ to be observed on both sides of LoC today

Islamabad : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) would observe ‘Black Day’ on the occasion of visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) today (Sunday).

He was addressing a press conference along with Hurriat Conference leaders in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said that thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian security forces in custody, extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances.

Worst human rights violations were being witnessed in India and the human rights violations examples set by India were inimitable, he added.

The AJK Prime Minister said that India was settling Hindus in Kashmir to disturb the ratio of population there. Kashmiris have high morale in the face of Indian oppression, he said adding that Quaid-e-Azam had called Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He further stated that Kashmir issue was a dispute of land issue but it was an issue of freedom of 15 million people instead. Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are a matter of shame for the United Nations.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the UN was constituted to establish peace across the globe. If the United Nations does not play a role in the Kashmir issue, its very existence will be in jeopardy.

The United Nations should implement all its resolutions and the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till achievement of the goal of right to self-determination, he added.