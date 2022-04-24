Students save 3,083 tonnes in carbon emissions

Islamabad : Beaconhouse Group creating renewable energy sources, the solar panels installed at schools and other buildings under Beaconhouse have altogether achieved a carbon offset of 3,083 Tonnes in the last two years.

This significant reduction in carbon emission is equivalent to the impact created by a plantation of more than 6,200 trees.

Students of 26 Beaconhouse campuses that have been installed with solar panels also conducted research projects on solar energy’s impact on reducing harmful air pollution, use of non-renewable energy and cutting electricity costs, said a news release.

Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director at Beaconhouse and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Energy Limited (BEL) said, “Coupled with rapid population growth and urbanization, Pakistan’s per capita CO2 emissions stood at 1.06 trillion in 2020, which has been an exponential increase as compared to 20 years ago.”