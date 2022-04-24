Dualisation of N-25

Islamabad : National Highway Authority (NHA) has declared China’s Zhongding International Engineering Co. Ltd (ZIEC) and its JV partner one of the successful bidders for the dualisation of Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of National Highway (N-25).

The NHA announced the evaluation report under Rule-351 of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) for the dualisation of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of N-25 section III from km 102+000-km 171+900.

The JV of ZIEC and Progressive Technical Association Pvt. Ltd. is the top qualified bidder, According to Gwadar Pro.

Zhongding International Construction Group Co., Ltd also known as Zhongding Group is a comprehensive multinational management group accumulating over sixty years of domestic and over two decades of international engineering contracting and overseas resources investment experiences.

Last May, Central Development Working Party Meeting (CDWP) had approved the ‘Dualization of Khuzdar Kuchlak’ section of N-25 with a length of 330.52 km.