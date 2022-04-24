PNCA holds Mehfil-e-Milad

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in connection with the Holy month of Ramazan organised a Mehfil-E-Milad for ladies here on Saturday.

The well-known female Naat khwan presented recitations of the Holy Quran, Hamd-e-Allah Ta’ala (praises to the Almighty), Naat-e-Rasul (Salallahoalaihewasalam), Salat (Darood)-o-Salam, said a news release.

The speakers rendered homage and discussed the great lessons learned from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the significance of the Holy month of Ramadan, and its importance for the Muslims. In the end, all participants prayed for the progress, peace, and prosperity of the beloved country.