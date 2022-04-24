Medical facilities for NH&MP employees

Islamabad : Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Inam Ghani has said that the National Highways and Motorways Police is committed to provide best medical facilities to the officers and employees.
He said this during his visit to Motorway Police Medical Centre at Lines Headquarter, Islamabad, says a press release. The DIG (Operations), DIG (HQs), AIG (Staff) and other senior officers were also with him, says a press release.
He said that the appropriate medical treatment is the basic right of every officer and employee.
Islamabad : Capital Development Authority will send some 50 non-gazetted employees to perform Haj during this year.In...
Islamabad : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi...
Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage opened a 10-day exhibition of Islamic calligraphy...
It is Matchday 1 in the Premier League and Manchester United has thrashed Leeds United 5-1. A Paul Pogba masterclass...
Islamabad : Some time back an extraordinary decision was taken by the top boss or bosses of the Islamabad police to...
Islamabad : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir , Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that Kashmiris on both sides of...
Comments