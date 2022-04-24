Medical facilities for NH&MP employees

Islamabad : Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Inam Ghani has said that the National Highways and Motorways Police is committed to provide best medical facilities to the officers and employees.

He said this during his visit to Motorway Police Medical Centre at Lines Headquarter, Islamabad, says a press release. The DIG (Operations), DIG (HQs), AIG (Staff) and other senior officers were also with him, says a press release.

He said that the appropriate medical treatment is the basic right of every officer and employee.