Islamabad : A soulful ‘qawwali’ performance by Sufi singer Imran Ghulam Ali and his brothers mesmerised the audience here.
The event arranged in the well-decorated and adequately-illuminated at Legend Hotel, began at night and lasted until late hours. There followed a lavish sehri comprising a wide range of local and continental food and beverages.
The people from diplomats to bureaucrats to businessmen to politicians to representatives of other walks of life showed up in large numbers and enjoyed the music and food in the elegant and relaxed atmosphere.
They declared the event memorable and hoped to see more like that happen on the premises. Lucky draws were also held with the winners grabbing precious gifts, including a return air ticket for Dubai.
