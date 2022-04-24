The change we need

This refers to the news report, ‘Will have to work towards mature democracy: CJP Umar Ata Bandial’ (April 23). The CJP has rightly said that the country has to be taken towards a ‘mature’ democracy. One believes that in Pakistan, politics is not the only field where those who ought to behave better act quite childishly. Restructuring politics through gradual reforms while leaving its structural defects unattended can hardly work. With an undemocratic organizational structure and a leadership position reserved for children of current leaders, our democratic political parties cannot perform well. They need comprehensive reforms and a complete overhaul if they are serious about strengthening democracy. The Jamaat-e-Islami already practises such norms, so one cannot even claim that this is not practicable in Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi