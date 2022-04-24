Children at work

Child labour is a serious issue that has been neglected by every government. Children are forced to work at small industries, factories, households, etc. These children usually live far from their parents and do not meet them for months. Employing children for any kind of work is a crime. At a time when these children should be going to schools, they are working tirelessly to earn a meagre amount of salary per month. This physical work has a negative impact on their growth and overall development. Child labour is common in developing counties and calls for effective steps of world leaders to put an end to this issue. Poverty shouldn’t deprive children of their childhood.

Factors like poverty and unemployment are responsible for this social issue. Our government should list down the main reasons for child labour and take steps to resolve them.

Saba Baran

Turbat