Broken promises

April 10, 2022 proved to be an historic day as it marked the first-ever ouster of an elected prime minister through a vote of no-confidence. In 1973, on this day, the constitution of Pakistan was passed. Decades later, the same day has marked an end to a regime that was not the first choice of the people of Pakistan.

The PTI could not deliver on its promises. It refused to listen to the complaints of ordinary people and ignored the double-digit inflation rate that created miseries for a majority of people. All his promises – from transforming the country in the first 90 days to governing the country on the model of the state of Madina – remain unfulfilled. Ordinary people suffered from price hikes and high electricity tariffs. Let us hope that the regime change will be more favourable to ordinary people.

Abdul Rafay Jamali

Hyderabad