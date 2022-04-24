Power of workers

Imran Khan likes to use the word ‘chaprasi’ (a junior office worker) in a degrading manner when talking about his opponents. I hope that as the PM he did not look down upon his junior officers.

They are poor people who are desperately trying to make an honest living in this unjust country. Indeed they are more deserving of our respect than our leaders who have shamelessly raided the Toshakhana.

Asif Ayub

Virginia, USA