Challenges ahead

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet has many old faces. Many people have criticized the PM for selecting the same people for different jobs. But the main point is that these people have already dealt with problems like price hikes and inflation. It is hoped that their appointment will help the country come out of the current miserable situation.

The recently appointed ministers will have to work hard for the betterment of the people and for the prosperity of the country.

Muhsin Khan Bhutto

Naundero