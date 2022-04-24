Justice delayed

There are no words to describe the injustice being faced by a large number of people who invested their hard-earned money to buy homes of their own. Thirty-three years ago, CDA authorities allotted more than 4,000 plots in Sector E-12, Islamabad through balloting. It is unfortunate and disheartening that the CDA has not developed this sector to date. What is even more tragic is the fact that out of the 4,430 allottees, more than 1,300 people have left the world.
The PM is requested to direct CDA authorities to complete development work in Sector E-12 on an urgent basis and give possession to the allottees. Many allottees live in rented homes and find it difficult to cover their rent expenses.
Sheikh Shahzad
Islamabad
