PBF calls for revamp of seed sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) on Saturday urged the government to revamp seed sector to enhance its expertise in seed development and achieve more production in local agriculture sector.

In a statement, vice president PBF Ahmed Jawad said the sector should be rebuilt to produce larger volumes of certified seeds at affordable prices.

“We ought to streamline distribution of quality seeds among farmers across the country,” he said.

He was of the view that seeking cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for seed development expertise would help in improving agricultural productivity.

Jawad stated that earlier amended Seed Act was an example of obedience to rich transnational corporations.

He stated that an amendment act was in compliance with TRIPs, which guaranteed the private sector taking control over livelihood of small farmers and was one of the most anti-farmer acts in the country. “This terrible step has worsened food insecurity in Pakistan mainly in Sindh province.”

Ahmed claimed that majority of seed companies were engaged in marketing of certified seeds produced by leading seed-producing companies.

He termed it a reason for having less new seed varieties and slow progress in technological advancement in preservation of seeds.

He shared that the business forum was hopeful that the new government would bring a noticeable change in the sector.

Governance, administration, and delivery should be improved, he suggested.

Ahmed appealed the new government and its finance minister to start an objective and inclusive consultative process with relevant stakeholders in the business community.

He advised the center to take the stakeholders into confidence on how the government would be able to manage the current account deficit. —APP