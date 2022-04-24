Gold dips Rs300/tola

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs300 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs132,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs257 to Rs113,512.

The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at $1933 per ounce.

Silver rates remained steady at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.