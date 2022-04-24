Upside for rupee seen limited

KARACHI: The rupee closed the week at above 186 levels against the dollar, weakening slighting against the greenback on Saturday with an uptick in demand for the dollar from importers, dealers said.

The local unit closed the day at 186.75 to the dollar, against the Friday’s close of 186.70. It had started the week at 181.55 against the dollar.

Dealers said the domestic currency came under pressure with an increase in demand for the greenback from importers.

The widening of the current account deficit for March and nine months of the current fiscal year also weighed on the investor sentiment.

The rupee saw slight recovery in the previous session as Pakistan started discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for resumption of the loan programme.

Analysts see the future course of the current to be dependent on the talks with the IMF.

The currency was expected to stabilise going forward with resumption of the IMF programme, roll over from China, and other expected dollar inflows, they said.

The rupee witnessed a low of 181 before

it started going up again as investors and traders saw forex reserves position and political uncertainty not getting better in near term.

Exporters who were selling forwards also stopped and the dollar gained gradually most of last week’s making a high of 187.25 on Thursday, before closing the week at 186.70, analyst from Tresmark said in a report.

The general sentiment is that negotiations with the IMF would be challenging and perhaps time consuming. With China’s expected deposit of $2.4 billion not showing up, there is understandably pressure building up on the central bank.

The forex market has been in liquidity with even small amounts moving the currency abnormally. In some cases, banks were seen paying higher than interbank to secure dollars from export proceeds.

“This week, there have been outflows for oil payments (around $150 million), outflow from SCRA [Special Convertible Rupee Account] ($35 million), and an undisclosed amount for advance payment of LNG lots,” it said.

The report added that the choice for the State Bank was to use its precious reserves to manage rates or to save them for absolute essentials.

“Having said this, there seems to be some developments on getting a breathing space from deposits by friendly countries.”

It stated that the developments would help the rupee to consolidate.

However, if the market didn’t hear that or get comfort from the IMF in next few days, the local currency might slide again, the report warned.