Peshawar

Hand-grenades recovered

By Our Correspondent
April 23, 2022

JAMRUD: The police on Friday recovered eight hand-grenades which were stuffed in a tin and placed on a roadside in Shahkas, officials said.

They said the cops spotted the tin during a routine patrol and informed the bomb disposal unit, which disposed of the explosive.

