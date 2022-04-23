One more corona patient dies in KP

PESHAWAR: One more corona patient died while fifteen new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department on Friday.
With one more death, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6,324. Total cases have reached 219,437. However, the total number of active Corona cases is 404. During the same period two patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 5,086 tests were conducted out of which only 15 have proved positive for corona.
